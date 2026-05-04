Sergi Cardona News: Registers assist
Cardona assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 win over Levante.
Cardona came off the bench to play the final 20 minutes of the match, ending with an assist against Levante. He has returned to just a bench role, recording only two starts in the last five appearances, however has scored and assisted once within in that span.
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