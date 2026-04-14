Sergi Cardona News: Scores opener in 2-1 away win

Sergi Cardona scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Athletic.

Cardona scored his first goal of the season as he held his side open the scoring on their way to an away victory over Athletic. He returned to the starting lineup having only played 10 minutes across the last two matches. His goal came from only his fourth shot on target of the season, with the last league shot on target coming in December.