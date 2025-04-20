Sergi Cardona News: Sets up early goal

Cardona had an assist while crossing five times (three accurate) and creating four chances during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad.

Cardona set up Yeremi Pino in the seventh minute, assisting the opening goal of the match while leading Villarreal in crosses and chances created. The assist was the first goal involvement since February 8th for the fullback as he's combined for 13 crosses and five chances created in his last three appearances.