Sergi Cardona headshot

Sergi Cardona News: Six crosses Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Cardona recorded six crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Oviedo.

Cardona recorded six crosses in Thursday's draw, tying a season high. He recorded two accurate crosses and one chance created in the process, giving him a solid day on the attack. He was very active on the defensive end as well, recording five clearances, three interceptions, three tackles and two blocked shots across his full 90 minutes of action.

Sergi Cardona
Villarreal
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