Sergi Darder News: Assists against Espanyol

Darder assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three chances created, eight crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Espanyol.

Darder created Takuma Asano's equalizer in the 65th minute with his third assist in the campaign. He also led Mallorca in chances created and crosses, both with his second-best marks in the season. He took three of their six corner kicks in the match.