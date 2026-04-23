Sergi Darder News: Assists from cross in draw
Darder assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Valencia.
Darder's whipped in ball Tuesday assisted the opening goal of the fixture in Mallorca's 1-1 draw versus Valencia. The holding-midfielder led the team with five chances created and four accurate crosses across his 90 minutes of play. After three successive appearances as a substitute, Darder has played the full 90 minutes in each of Mallorca's last three fixtures.
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