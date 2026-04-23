Sergi Darder headshot

Sergi Darder News: Assists from cross in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Darder assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 1-1 draw versus Valencia.

Darder's whipped in ball Tuesday assisted the opening goal of the fixture in Mallorca's 1-1 draw versus Valencia. The holding-midfielder led the team with five chances created and four accurate crosses across his 90 minutes of play. After three successive appearances as a substitute, Darder has played the full 90 minutes in each of Mallorca's last three fixtures.

Sergi Darder
Mallorca
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