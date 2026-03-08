Sergi Darder News: Assists in away draw

Darder assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Osasuna.

Darder assisted Vedat Muriqi to put his side 2-0 up against Osasuna. His side would then go on to concede two late goals, and the game would end 2-2. The midfielder came off the bench for the sixth time this season, having started the last three games in a row. This was his fourth assist of the season, and he has scored one and assisted three in his last eight games.