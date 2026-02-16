Sergi Darder headshot

Sergi Darder News: Assists on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Darder assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Betis.

Darder registered the most crosses in the game, created four chances and set up Vedat Muriqi with a great cross in the 66th minute. Darder also made an interception and a block. He has now contributed to three goals in the last five games.

Sergi Darder
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergi Darder See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergi Darder See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
208 days ago
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Interleague Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Friday Interleague Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 22, 2018
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Interleague Cheat Sheet
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Interleague Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
January 4, 2018