Sergi Darder News: Assists on Sunday
Darder assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Betis.
Darder registered the most crosses in the game, created four chances and set up Vedat Muriqi with a great cross in the 66th minute. Darder also made an interception and a block. He has now contributed to three goals in the last five games.
