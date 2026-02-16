Sergi Darder News: Assists on Sunday

Darder assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (five accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Betis.

Darder registered the most crosses in the game, created four chances and set up Vedat Muriqi with a great cross in the 66th minute. Darder also made an interception and a block. He has now contributed to three goals in the last five games.