Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergi Darder headshot

Sergi Darder News: Box-to-box performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Darder generated two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Darder matched team-highs Sunday with two shots attempted (one on goal) and six crosses (one accurate) as Mallorca were unable to breakthrough in a 1-0 loss to Valencia. The midfielder also contributed two tackles (one won), one interception and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. Through 29 appearances (25 starts) in La Liga this season, Darder has registered three assists but has yet to score a goal.

Sergi Darder
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now