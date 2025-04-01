Sergi Darder News: Box-to-box performance

Darder generated two shots (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Darder matched team-highs Sunday with two shots attempted (one on goal) and six crosses (one accurate) as Mallorca were unable to breakthrough in a 1-0 loss to Valencia. The midfielder also contributed two tackles (one won), one interception and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. Through 29 appearances (25 starts) in La Liga this season, Darder has registered three assists but has yet to score a goal.