Sergi Darder News: Creates two chances
Darder crossed four times (one accurate) and created two chances during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Villarreal.
Darder was held off the scoresheet, finishing with the fourth most crosses and second most chances created on the team. The midfielder has combined for two shots, four chances created and 13 crosses over his last three starts.
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