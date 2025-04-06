Sergi Darder News: Logs another assist

Darder assisted once to go with six crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Celta Vigo.

One of Darder's free kicks found Valjent, who headed in Mallorca's lone goal Saturday. It is safe to say that the former is in his best form this season. For its first six months, he logged only one assist in 25 appearances. Darder recorded three assists across his last four appearances.