Sergi Darder News: Logs assist in draw

Darder made an assist, had one off-target shot and sent in two crosses (one accurate) during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Darder assisted Antonio Raillo for the goal that broke the deadlock in the 56th minute with a perfect corner-kick cross but couldn't generate anything from open play this time. With no goals and just two assists over 27 league appearances, the playmaker is experiencing one of the roughest campaigns since he went to Spain.