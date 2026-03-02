Sergi Darder News: Playmaking impact in loss
Darder recorded eight crosses (three accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Real Sociedad.
Darder generated offensive play mostly from set pieces as he continued to take his team's corner kicks against the Txuri-Urdinak. However, the midfielder finished with no goals or assists for the third time in the last four games. His upside has recently been limited due to his team's inefficiency, but he should remain a consistent starter, playing as the most offensive-minded member of a central midfield trio alongside Omar Mascarell and Samu Costa.
