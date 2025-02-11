Sergi Darder News: Registers five crosses

Darder registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Darder wasn't all that active Monday but still managed one shot and five crosses in the draw. However, he still remains with only one goal contribution this season, with it being an assist on Nov. 29. He should see more opportunities to add to that, starting in 19 of his 23 appearances this season.