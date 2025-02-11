Fantasy Soccer
Sergi Darder headshot

Sergi Darder News: Registers five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Darder registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Darder wasn't all that active Monday but still managed one shot and five crosses in the draw. However, he still remains with only one goal contribution this season, with it being an assist on Nov. 29. He should see more opportunities to add to that, starting in 19 of his 23 appearances this season.

Sergi Darder
Mallorca
More Stats & News
