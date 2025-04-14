Sergi Darder News: Scores, assists in win
Darder scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Real Sociedad.
Darder notched his first goal of the season as he beat the goalkeeper with a shot from inside the box in the 47th minute. Additionally, he registered his fifth assist of the season as he delivered a dangerous through ball in the 20th minute that led to the first goal of the contest.
