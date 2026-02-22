Sergi Darder News: Sends in five crosses
Darder crossed five times (two accurate) and created a chance during Sunday's 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo.
Darder was the main creator for Mallorca leading the team in crosses and chances created during the defeat. The midfielder has combined for an assist, three shots, six chances created and 19 crosses over his last three appearances.
