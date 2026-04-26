Sergi Darder News: Six crosses in away defeat
Darder had one shot (one on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Deportivo Alaves.
Darder took six crosses as his side lost 2-1 to Deportivo Alaves but was unable to provide an assist. He has given a total of five assists this season, including one in the last game. He completed one of his six crosses, three of which came from corners. In the last two matches, he had created seven chances, but failed to create any in this game.
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