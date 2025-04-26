Fantasy Soccer
Sergi Gomez Injury: Available against Villarreal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Gomez (back) is available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in the press conference.

Gomez missed the last contest due to a back injury that turned out to be minor, as he is available for Sunday's game if no setback occurs before then. He should return to a bench role, as he has not appeared off the bench for Espanyol since early December.

Sergi Gomez
Espanyol
