Sergi Gomez Injury: Available against Villarreal
Gomez (back) is available for Sunday's clash against Villarreal, coach Manolo Gonzalez said in the press conference.
Gomez missed the last contest due to a back injury that turned out to be minor, as he is available for Sunday's game if no setback occurs before then. He should return to a bench role, as he has not appeared off the bench for Espanyol since early December.
