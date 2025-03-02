Sergi News: Sees time from bench
Sergi registered four shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.
Sergi made an appearance off the bench for a fifth straight match Saturday, continuing the streak after having not seen a minute previously since Nov. 8. He was decent in his 64 minutes of play, seeing four shots and two chances created. He still has yet to start in any of his 10 appearances this season.
