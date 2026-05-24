Sergi Palencia Injury: Receives surgery

Palencia has had surgery on a muscle in his leg, according to manager Marc Dos Santos, per Josh Gross of Inside So Cal Sports.

Palencia was expected to be out until the World Cup break, but could miss out on further time, as the defender received surgery. That said, a return date is not in place, potentially leaving him out until the fall. He has been their starting right-back when fit, with Ryan Hollingshead and Ryan Raposo as likely replacements.