Sergi Palencia Injury: Set for three-game absence
Palencia (groin) is expected to be sidelined for at least three matches due to the injury he suffered in the weekend's game against Houston, per manager Marc Dos Santos, Josh Gross of SoCal Sports reports.
Palencia might not see much more action before the World Cup break, with his full recovery timeline potentially extending to more time as he's scheduled to see another doctor. This news represents an important blow to an LAFC side that had relied on him as a right-sided defender. His place in the starting lineup will likely be covered by Ryan Raposo in the short term.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergi Palencia See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation355 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW14October 17, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW5August 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergi Palencia See More