Sergi Palencia headshot

Sergi Palencia Injury: Set for three-game absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 1:43pm

Palencia (groin) is expected to be sidelined for at least three matches due to the injury he suffered in the weekend's game against Houston, per manager Marc Dos Santos, Josh Gross of SoCal Sports reports.

Palencia might not see much more action before the World Cup break, with his full recovery timeline potentially extending to more time as he's scheduled to see another doctor. This news represents an important blow to an LAFC side that had relied on him as a right-sided defender. His place in the starting lineup will likely be covered by Ryan Raposo in the short term.

Sergi Palencia
Los Angeles Football Club
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