Sergi Palencia Injury: Subs off with injury Sunday

Palencia went down with an apparent groin issue during Sunday's clash against Houston Dynamo.

Palencia lasted 43 minutes on the field and barely had a chance to produce before being replaced by Ryan Raposo in this match. The Spaniard has been his side's first-choice right-back for most of the year, so losing him would reduce the squad's depth in that spot, with Raposo likely to see increased playing time. In any case, Palencia is now questionable for upcoming games.