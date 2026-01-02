Palencia wrapped up his third season with LAFC and his second as a regular starter in the back line by delivering another steady, dependable campaign. He scored his first MLS goal in 2025, adding on two assists, while contributing 80 clearances, 90 tackles, and 11 blocks. His reliability kept him firmly entrenched in the starting XI, missing just one match all season and maintaining consistent form throughout. With that level of performance, he enters 2026 in a strong position to retain his starting role.