Sergi Palencia News: Scores first goal of season
Palencia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 6-0 victory versus Orlando City SC.
Palencia buried his first MLS goal of 2026 in the 39th minute, cutting inside and finishing off Son Heung-Min's record-setting fourth assist of the half to push the lead to 5-0, while also chipping in three clearances and two tackles in a composed defensive outing. He logged 71 minutes before making way for Ryan Raposo, with coach Marc Dos Santos rotating his squad ahead of Tuesday's Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal against Cruz Azul.
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