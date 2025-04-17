Sergi Roberto Injury: Done for the season

Roberto has been diagnosed with a grade two flexor strain and will miss the remaining matches, coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Roberto will be sidelined for up to two months and will look to get completely healthy in the summer after an injury-ravaged season. He concludes it with one assist, 15 key passes, six crosses (three accurate) and 14 tackles in 13 appearances (eight starts). Maxence Coqueret, Lucas Da Cunha and Maximo Perrone will continue to be the main options in the midfield.