Sergi Roberto Injury: Likely to return against Milan

Roberto (calf) "has resumed training fully ahead of Saturday's game versus Milan," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Roberto is poised to be back in the squad after missing two and a half months due to a calf injury. He'll have to regain his spot since Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Da Cunha and Maximo Perrone have been going strong. He has assisted once in ten matches (seven starts), posting six shots (one on target), 15 chances created and 13 tackles.