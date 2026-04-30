Sergi Roberto Injury: Option for Napoli clash
Roberto (thigh) "can't play the whole game but will be available Saturday," coach Cesc Fabregas stated.
Roberto has recuperated from a thigh problem that cost him the past two matches and will resume splitting duties with Lucas Da Cunha and Maximo Perrone in the midfield. He has tallied two chances created, three tackles (all won) and three interceptions in his last five appearances (two starts).
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