Sergi Roberto Injury: Out against Genoa
Roberto (thigh) "is nursing a small injury and will hopefully return versus Napoli next week," coach Cesc Fabregas stated.
Roberto will sit out the second tilt in a row Sunday versus Genoa, but isn't expected to be sidelined for a long time. Maxenque Caqueret will absorb his minutes behind Lucas Da Cunha and Maximo Perrone.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergi Roberto See More
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksNovember 3, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksOctober 19, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Napoli PreviewAugust 7, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Atletico Madrid PreviewJune 29, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergi Roberto See More