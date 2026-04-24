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Sergi Roberto Injury: Out against Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Roberto (thigh) "is nursing a small injury and will hopefully return versus Napoli next week," coach Cesc Fabregas stated.

Roberto will sit out the second tilt in a row Sunday versus Genoa, but isn't expected to be sidelined for a long time. Maxenque Caqueret will absorb his minutes behind Lucas Da Cunha and Maximo Perrone.

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