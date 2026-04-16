Sergi Roberto headshot

Sergi Roberto Injury: Will miss Sassuolo clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Roberto has been ruled out for Friday's game versus Sassuolo due to an adductor problem, Como announced.

Roberto drew a rare start over Lucas Da Cunha in the previous match but got hurt in recent days and won't be involved in this one. Maxence Caqueret will deputize the two starters in the midfield. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of next week's Coppa Italia semi-final and April 26's Serie A match versus Genoa.

Sergi Roberto
Como
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