Sergi Roberto headshot

Sergi Roberto News: Gets the nod in Milan contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Roberto won three of three tackles and recorded one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Roberto drew his first start in Serie A play since late September, as he missed extended time because of a thigh injury, and Lucas Da Cunha is firmly ahead of him in the depth chart, but the gaffer mixed things up in a midweek make-up game. He set a new season high in tackles and was moderately active in the final third. He'll likely remain in a backup role going forward. He has registered two key passes, two clearnces and one cross (one accurate) in his last six showings.

Sergi Roberto
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergi Roberto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Sergi Roberto See More
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
November 3, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
October 19, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Napoli Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Napoli Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
August 7, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Atletico Madrid Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. Atletico Madrid Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 29, 2020