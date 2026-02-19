Sergi Roberto News: Gets the nod in Milan contest
Roberto won three of three tackles and recorded one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.
Roberto drew his first start in Serie A play since late September, as he missed extended time because of a thigh injury, and Lucas Da Cunha is firmly ahead of him in the depth chart, but the gaffer mixed things up in a midweek make-up game. He set a new season high in tackles and was moderately active in the final third. He'll likely remain in a backup role going forward. He has registered two key passes, two clearnces and one cross (one accurate) in his last six showings.
