Sergi Roberto News: Gets the nod in Milan contest

Roberto won three of three tackles and recorded one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus AC Milan.

Roberto drew his first start in Serie A play since late September, as he missed extended time because of a thigh injury, and Lucas Da Cunha is firmly ahead of him in the depth chart, but the gaffer mixed things up in a midweek make-up game. He set a new season high in tackles and was moderately active in the final third. He'll likely remain in a backup role going forward. He has registered two key passes, two clearnces and one cross (one accurate) in his last six showings.