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Sergi Roberto News: Plays a few minutes against Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Roberto (thigh) had four passes and no other stats in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Napoli.

Roberto was deployed late upon returning from a two-game absence and had little time to leave his mark on the game. He'll likely continue to play second fiddle to Lucas Da Cunha and Maximo Perrone in the final tilts. He has tallied two key passes, one corner and two tackles (two won) in his last five showings (two starts).

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