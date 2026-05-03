Sergi Solans headshot

Sergi Solans News: Assists opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Solans assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Portland Timbers.

Solans set up Zavier Gozo for the opener in the 10th minute. He completed 12 passes and won three duels. Since his move from UCLA Bruins, Solans has contributed to seven goals in 10 appearances this campaign, including four goal contributions in the last four games.

Sergi Solans
Real Salt Lake
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