Sergi Solans News: Nets opener

Solans scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlanta United. He was injured and subbed out in the 82nd minute.

Solans would find his way into the starting XI for his first start all season, scoring in the 23rd minute for the opener. He was quite clinical as well, scoring on his one shot. He will hope this leads to more time as he shapes out a role with his new club, only playing 100 minutes with the team thus far.