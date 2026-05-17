Sergi Solans News: Scores, assists in victory

Solans scored one goal and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Colorado Rapids.

Solans got directly involved in each of the hosts' goals, as he set up the 36th-minute equalizer after taking advantage of a defensive mistake near the opposing box, and then notched the winning strike through a solid header in the 68th of the match. The goal ended the attacker's five-game drought, keeping him level with Zavier Gozo as the team's leading scorer. His recent display should be enough for Solans to stay ahead of Victor Olatunji in the race for a starting spot going forward.