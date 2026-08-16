Sergi Solans News: Scores in draw

Solans scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Minnesota United.

Solans took advantage of a lapse in Minnesota's defense late for the first goal in Saturday's draw, but it was his lone shot which actually went on frame. He has a good chance to be more productive against FC Dallas, a side which has conceded 25 times in 18 games entering Sunday's match.