Sergino Dest Injury: Back in team training

Dest (hamstring) has returned to team training and is targeting a return for Saturday's clash against Ajax, the club posted.

Dest had been sidelined with a hamstring issue after going down injured and raising concerns among USMNT fans ahead of the World Cup, but his return to the training pitch is an encouraging sign that the recovery is on track. The full-back should slot back into his regular role with PSV for the final fixtures of the season before turning his attention to being ready for the summer tournament, where he is expected to compete with Timothy Weah for playing time for the USMNT on home soil.