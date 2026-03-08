Sergino Dest headshot

Sergino Dest Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 7:51am

Dest is out for the time being due to a hamstring injury, but is eyeing a return before the end of the season, he posted to his Instagram account.

Dest went down injured Saturday and is bringing worry to many USMNT fans ahead of the World Cup, with a hamstring injury appearing to be the problem. The good news is the defender appears confident he will return before the end of the season, although that will depend on his recovery, not risking anything with playing for his nation on the line. The somewhat injury-prone full-back will then hold out for a rise in fitness sometime around April or May. That said, his participation in the USMNT's March friednlies will likely be halted, hoping to be able to play in the two friendlies that take place just a week ahead of the World Cup's kickkoff.

Sergino Dest
PSV Eindhoven
