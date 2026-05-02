Sergino Dest News: Back in squad

Dest (hamstring) is back in the squad for Saturday's clash against Ajax and is set to start on the bench, according to the club.

Dest's return to the matchday squad is an encouraging development after the hamstring issue raised concerns about his fitness ahead of the World Cup this summer. The full-back is expected to be eased back into action gradually rather than thrown straight into the starting lineup, which is a sensible approach given the nature of the injury. His availability nonetheless gives PSV an experienced option on the right side of the defense heading into the final stretch of the season. Dest will look to build his match fitness over the remaining fixtures before turning his attention to the USMNT's World Cup campaign, where he is expected to compete with Timothy Weah for playing time on home soil.