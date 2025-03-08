Fantasy Soccer
Sergino Dest News: Less 69 minutes during return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Dest (knee) started and played 69 minutes in Saturday's match against SC Heerenveen.

Dest finally made his way back to the playing surface Saturday, immediately starting and seeing a decent spell of play after a long absence due to a torn ACL. This is huge news for the defender, as it was his first appearance of the season. He will now look to finish the season fit and return to his usual duties with the club while also assuming his role back with the USMNT.

