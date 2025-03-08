Sergino Dest News: Less 69 minutes during return

Dest (knee) started and played 69 minutes in Saturday's match against SC Heerenveen.

Dest finally made his way back to the playing surface Saturday, immediately starting and seeing a decent spell of play after a long absence due to a torn ACL. This is huge news for the defender, as it was his first appearance of the season. He will now look to finish the season fit and return to his usual duties with the club while also assuming his role back with the USMNT.