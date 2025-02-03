Sergio Aguayo News: Leaving Pachuca

Aguayo's time in Pachuca came to an end after the Apertura 2024 campaign, according to the club.

Aguayo finished with 14 shots (four on target), four scoring chances created and one goal in 11 league matches played for Tuzos. The 22-year-old striker is likely to continue his career in the Expansion MX competition, leaving Salomon Rondon, John Kennedy and Illian Hernandez in contention for starting spots on the Hidalguense squad.