Sergio Akieme News: Attempts four crosses in draw

Akieme led the Reims attack Sunday with four attempted crosses (one accurate) while creating once chance in a listless 0-0 draw versus Brest. In addition to providing service from the flanks, the wide-defender contributed one tackle (one won) and six clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. Over his last three appearances (three starts), Akieme has created a single chance in each appearance and made 15 total clearances.