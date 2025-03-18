Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergio Akieme headshot

Sergio Akieme News: Attempts four crosses in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Akieme registered one shot (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Brest.

Akieme led the Reims attack Sunday with four attempted crosses (one accurate) while creating once chance in a listless 0-0 draw versus Brest. In addition to providing service from the flanks, the wide-defender contributed one tackle (one won) and six clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. Over his last three appearances (three starts), Akieme has created a single chance in each appearance and made 15 total clearances.

Sergio Akieme
Reims
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now