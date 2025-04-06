Sergio Akieme News: Creates four chances
Akieme generated two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Strasbourg.
Akieme logged multiple season highs, including a new one in chances created, his previous being two. For only the second time this season, he recorded seven crosses (three accurate). Across his last six appearances, Akieme logged 20 crosses (eight accurate).
