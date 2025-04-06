Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergio Akieme headshot

Sergio Akieme News: Creates four chances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Akieme generated two shots (one on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Strasbourg.

Akieme logged multiple season highs, including a new one in chances created, his previous being two. For only the second time this season, he recorded seven crosses (three accurate). Across his last six appearances, Akieme logged 20 crosses (eight accurate).

Sergio Akieme
Reims
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now