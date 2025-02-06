Sergio Barreto Injury: Exits Leon game with injury

Barreto was forced off following a collision with an opposing player in Wednesday's match against Leon.

Barreto left with discomfort after an hour of play against the Lions. While his availability for future clashes is currently in doubt, his potential absence would be a blow to the back line given that he's second on the team with an average of 7.0 clearances per game. Jorge Berlanga subbed on for him Wednesday and could be a candidate to gain more playing time, with the comeback of Gustavo Cabral (undisclosed) being another possibility.