Sergio Barreto Injury: Pictured in training

Barreto (knee) has been present in Tuzos' practice during the week, according to the club.

Barreto missed the previous seven league games due to an MCL injury, but he could be ready to feature soon as his recovery has progressed as expected. The center-back's exact return date is still unclear, and his next appearances will likely be as a substitute. He was averaging 7.0 clearances and 1.2 tackles per game over four Clausura starts before getting hurt. His eventual comeback to the initial squad would threaten to reduce the playing time of all of Eduardo Bauermann, Gustavo Cabral and Alonso Aceves.