Sergio Barreto Injury: Sidelined with knee issue

Barreto is expected to stay out for approximately six weeks with an MCL problem, according to the team's medical report.

Barreto won't be an option until the final stretch of the regular season because of the injury he picked up on Feb. 5 against Leon. This is a tough blow for a Tuzos squad that has practically run out of first-team center-backs for the near future given the losses of Barreto, Gustavo Cabral (knee) and Andres Micolta (knee), so Jorge Berlanga and Eduardo Bauermann, the latter when he comes back from a one-game suspension, will likely be very active while the others regain fitness.