Sergio Barreto headshot

Sergio Barreto News: Credited with assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Barreto assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory against Tigres UANL.

Barreto simply delivered a pass to Kenedy in his own half, but that was enough to credit him with the assist. Barreto rarely moves forward outside of set-piece situations, however, so he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy upside going forward outside of his defensive contributions.

Sergio Barreto
Pachuca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now