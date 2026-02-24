Sergio Barreto News: Credited with assist in win

Barreto assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 victory against Tigres UANL.

Barreto simply delivered a pass to Kenedy in his own half, but that was enough to credit him with the assist. Barreto rarely moves forward outside of set-piece situations, however, so he's not expected to have a lot of fantasy upside going forward outside of his defensive contributions.