Sergio Barreto News: Wins six duels in victory

Barreto generated two tackles (two won), two clearances and two interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 win over Toluca. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 60th minute.

Barreto finished with a variety of defensive stats, posting multiple tackles, interceptions, clearances and blocks and helping his team to a clean sheet Sunday. The center-back has now started in 18 Liga MX matches this year counting both regular season and playoffs. During that span, he has stood out for his 107 clearances, which represent the fourth-highest total in the competition.