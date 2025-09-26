Busquets will be hanging up his boots after a luxurious career. He spent his entire footballing career with Barcelona before deciding to end with Inter Miami, linking up with his former Barcelona teammates. World Cup winner in 2010, Busquets has also won nine La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies, while also picking up nine domestic titles in Spain. With Inter Miami clinching a playoff berth, Busquets is set to finish off the year through the postseason, where he has appeared already 28 times in MLS play, recording eight assists.