Camello logged 40 minutes in the midweek clash before suffering the injury, whose severity is still unknown. The forward hasn't been heavily involved in league action but has received plenty of opportunities in Copa del Rey and UEFA Conference League contests, so his potential absence would limit the team's ability to rotate when they they play in those competitions. While Alemao and Randy Nteka offer natural replacements, either Jorge De Frutos or Alvaro Garcia may be deployed at center-forward in Camello's absence.