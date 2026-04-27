Sergio Camello headshot

Sergio Camello News: Consecutive games with goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Camello scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad.

Camello came off the bench in the last match and scored a goal, leading to his start against Sociedad. He would follow it up with another goal, scoring in the 30th minute. This accounts for the forwards' only two goals this season, coming on 15 shots and 18 appearances.

Sergio Camello
Rayo Vallecano
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